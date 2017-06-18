Navy medic returns to Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - This morning 21-year-old Aaron Ramos surprised his parents at church, just in time for Father's Day. Ramos is a Navy medic and has been stationed in Japan for the past eighteen months.

Pastor Bil Cornelius at Church Unlimited was in on the surprise, he invited the Ramos family on stage to show them a video message from their son. When it ended, Aaron reunited with his family. Thank you for your service Aaron.

