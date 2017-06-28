Navy officials update T-45 jet issues

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A gathering was held Wednesday at NAS Corpus Christi to discuss the continuing efforts by the Navy to correct a reported oxygen problem in the cockpit of the T-45 jet trainers at NAS Kingsville.
The problem caused student pilots to have what were called "physiological episodes" in mid-air. It was enough to force Navy brass to ground the jets back in April until they figured out what was wrong.
Our Bill Churchwell has the update.
