Nearly $100,000 found in container of laundry detergent

JIM WELLS COUNTY (KIII NEWS) - A Mexican national is facing money laundering charges after police discovered nearly $100,000 hidden in a container of laundry detergent during a traffic stop.

It happened Thursday afternoon just south of Highway 281. Jim Wells County Interdiction officers conducted the stop and found $99,700 sealed in plastic inside two boxes of powdered laundry detergent.

The driver of the vehicle, 33-year-old Juna Sanchez Cadena, was taken to the Jim Wells County Jail and charged with money laundering.

© 2017 KIII-TV