Need a free ride on NYE? Choose one here!

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - If you are choosing to celebrate with alcohol this New Year's Eve, local businesses will be offering free rides.

Andrews distributing, is teaming up with Green 'n' Go and Yellow Cab.

Rides will be available from 9:00 p.m. Sunday until 3:00 a.m. Monday.

There are a couple new options Green 'n' Go is offering to get a cab.

All you have to do is text your address to 361-299-9999 and you'll be put in line to get a free ride home.

The company also provided an "app" to track the progress of your cab, and it will also send you an alert when it arrives.

