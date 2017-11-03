Neglected horses placed in custody of Fallen Horse Rescue

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A case of neglect involving six horses seized from their owner in the Orange Grove area was resolved Friday morning following a hearing before Precinct 5 Justice of the Peace Luz Paiz.

According to the Jim Wells County Attorney's Office, the horses were emaciated and dehydrated when seized by Livestock Investigator Aubrey Harper of the Jim Wells County Sheriff's Department.

During the court case, Assistant County Attorney Christina Garcia presented evidence of the neglect and at the conclusion of the hearing, the court ordered that the horses be forfeited from their owner and awarded to the Fallen Horse Rescue in Mathis.

"We encourage citizens who see situations such as this to report them immediately to law enforcement so that appropriate action can be taken to save neglected animals," County Attorney Michael Guerra said.

3News first reported about the horses in October.

"I want to thank Sheriff Danny Bueno, Deputy Harper and everyone at Fallen Horse Rescue for their assistance in getting this matter to court in a timely manner so that the horses could be saved," Guerra added.

