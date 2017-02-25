CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Many people will be heading to our beaches in a few weeks for spring break.

Recently, Texas Parks and Wildlife installed new bollards at one of the entrances to Mustang Island to enforce new regulations.

Local officials received word about this and are calling for them to removed immediately. State representative Todd Hunter said he learned about the new regulations after watching KIII's Friday newscast and immediately started making calls to get these removed.

Hunter noted that the beaches are getting prepared for spring break and there is no communication to public officials about these changes.

In the past, the city of Corpus Christi would still be in charge of that 1 mile stretch of beach that is now blocked off. They put out trash cans and monitored activity there with the influx of visitors to the area. City Councilman Greg Smith said because the state decided to block up over a mile of beach, the city will not be able to do that.

The regulations also prohibit camping and drinking on the beach. A potential $5 fine could be implemented soon. State Park officials said the point is to make the park more family friendly and safe.

Hunter said he will speak to other state officials about the issues and that they are running against the clock if they want to have these bollards removed by spring break.

