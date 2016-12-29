New beach signs installed by City's Parks & Recreation Department

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The City of Corpus Christi's Parks and Recreation Department installed their first set of new beach signs at 10 a.m. Thursday near the Michael J. Ellis Beach parking lot.

The new signs stem from a project by the City’s Parks and Recreation Department, the City’s Watershore and Beach Advisory Committee and the Corpus Christi Convention and Visitors Bureau to create uniform and comprehensive signage.

