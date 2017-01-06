New bill discourages windfarm development

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Senator Donna Campbell is the chairwoman of Texas Veteran Affairs and Military Installations Committee, she visited city leaders today to talk about windfarms. Her bill discourages development near military bases like NAS Corpus Christi and Kingsville.

She visited this area because of the controversy surrounding the Chapman Ranch windfarm development and the city's efforts to stop them.

Kiii's Brian Burns spoke with the senator about her visit.

(© 2017 KIII)