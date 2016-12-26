KIII
New bill would allow county board to oversee CPS

AUSTIN (KVUE) - As lawmakers prepare for the 2017 legislative session, many are looking at the issue of Child Protective Services and The Department of Family and Protective Services efforts to overhaul the system.

This week a lawmaker from the Houston area filed a bill that would allow counties with more than 300,000 people to create a board that would oversee CPS in their area.

Travis, Williamson, and Nueces counties would both fit that criteria.

The board would hold regular meetings where members of the public would be allowed to share their concerns.


