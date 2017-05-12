New Bishop Carmody Field unveiled at St. John Paul II High School

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Thanks to an anonymous donor, a synthetic track and field has been purchased and put to use by the football, soccer and track teams at St. John Paul II high school and middle school; and with a new field comes a new name.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held for the event Friday morning as they unveiled that name -- Bishop Carmody Field.

Bishops Mulvey and Carmody were both present at the groundbreaking event, along with speakers Rev. Peter Martinez and Principal Rene Gonzalez.

