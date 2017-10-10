New candiadte announces run for the 27th Congressional District Seat



In local politics, another Democrat has thrown his hat in the ring for the 27th congressional district seat. Eric Holguin, has officially filed to run for the office which is currently occupied by Republican Blake Farenthold.

"For far to long, working families have been pushed aside and left behind,"said Holguin. "Our current leadership has been doing a poor job to make sure they have quality jobs, and their health care is taken care of."

Holguin, an alumnus of Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, says his priorities include helping working class families and the community by focusing on daily issues such as jobs, infrastructure and health care.

So far, only one other Democrat Rene Pena, has filed for the democratic primary.

