New car raffled off to benefit Good Samaritan Rescue Mission

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - One lucky raffle contestant won a brand new 2017 Ford Fusion during a drawing at Wilcox Furniture Tuesday benefiting the Good Samaritan Rescue Mission.

Wilcox Furniture donated the vehicle, purchased from Sames Ford for $27,005, to the Good Sam mission to be raffled off. The proceeds from the raffle, a total of $9,530, were presented to Carole Murphrey, Executive Director of the Good Samaritan Rescue Mission, Tuesday during the drawing.

Ryan Cain of Sames Ford was also there to present the Good Sam with a percentage of the revenue from their June auto sales.

The Good Sam sleeps over 200 people per night and serves more than 200,000 meals at no cost to those in need. They receive no federal, state or local funding for the services they provide.

