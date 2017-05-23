New Corpus Christi residents get info on hurricane preparedness

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A number of new Corpus Christi residents took advantage of an informational booth at City Hall Tuesday to prepare for hurricane season.

In fact, a steady stream of visitors dropped by the station manned by Emergency Management Personnel. Some said they needed to become aware of things that permanent residents may already know.

Residents were able to pick up checklists for phone numbers, pets, and important papers, along with a waterproof document bag.

Hurricane season begins June 1.

