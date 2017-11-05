New creation station at The Art Museum of South Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Calling all mini-artists!

The Art Museum of South Texas is opening a new education piece to teach children in the coastal bend all about art.

Organizers say the creation station will be part of the new ARTcade sponsored by the Navy Army Community Credit Union and Christus Spohn.

Kids are being invited to create an ornament for the museums "art heals" Christmas tree benefiting victims affected by Hurricane Harvey.

The grand opening starts Sunday November 5th at 1 p.m.

© 2017 KIII-TV