New D.A. announces changes to marijuana enforcement

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Incoming Nueces County District Attorney Mark Gonzales said Thursday he's going to change the way his office handles certain cases involving marijuana.

Gonzalez said charges for minor possession will likely end up being dismissed, but he said there would still be consequences.

In just a few days, lawmakers will introduce a bill that makes the possession of of an ounce of marijuana or less more like paying a traffic ticket than a crime. While Gonzalez's new rule is not quite there, it is a step toward decriminalization.

Nueces County Sheriff Jim Kaelin agrees with Gonzalez. He said he feels that jails are better off filled with true criminals and not those charged with possessing a small amount of marijuana, costing taxpayers money unnecessarily.

The new rule is not just for first offenders. Pending minor possession cases are eligible too.

