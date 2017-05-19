New dental chairs donated to Timon's Ministries

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The William Allen Clinic donated three new dental chairs to Timon's Ministries Friday so they can continue to give dental care to the homeless and people in need.

Since 2009, dentists have volunteered their time to treat folks who cannot afford the care they need. Since opening, Timon's Ministries has cared for more than 3,400 patients from around the Coastal Bend.

© 2017 KIII-TV