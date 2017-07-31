New details and video of North Beach Robbery

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The manager of Pier 99 Restaurant on North Beach was badly injured by two masked men who tried to still cash from the establishment.

In the video two masked men are seen walking into the restaurant just before 11pm with guns drawn. The video shows the manager and bartender being assaulted by the robbers.

The restaurant owners tell us that the manager, a woman in her 60s, was pistol whipped and suffered a fractured jaw, black eye, and a cut on her hand. She is now at home recovering.

Police say the two men fled with cash. Because many of the employees were traumatized by last night's robbery, the restaurant decided to stay closed all day and will reopen Tuesday.

Our Briana Whitney has more on the story.

