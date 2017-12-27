New details in death of 18-month-old​​​​​​​ Arabella Sanchez

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - According to the affidavit obtained by the Caller-Times, 19-year-old Chasity Herrera left her daughter - Arabella Sanchez- injured and without adult supervision for about 17 hours.

The report said Arabella had injuries all over her body including a broken right tibia, bruising to the liver and several organs - one being her heart-, and had bleeding under the scalp and brain.

First responders rushed in to help on Dec. 15, but the child was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Nueces County Medical Examiner ruled that Arabella died from blunt force trauma.

When asked by police, Chasity could not explain the injuries. Police arrested Chasity on Dec. 21.

