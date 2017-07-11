New details released in investigation of plane crash at McCampbell Porter Airport

SAN PATRICIO COUNTY (KIII NEWS) - Investigators have released new details after a plane crash at the McCampbell Porter Airport.

That crash happened back on June 26th after a small plane collided with a mowing tractor.

Investigators say the plane was taxing the runway when its wing clipped a small mowing tractor on a flatbed trailer --sparking a large fire. No one was injured.

According to a report released by the N.T.S.B. and the FAA the driver of the mower was at fault for driving across the runway and in front of the plane as it tried to land.

