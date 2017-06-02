New display unveiled to welcome visitors to Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Corpus Christi Convention and Visitors Bureau unveiled the #SeeCC welcome experience Friday on the second floor of the Corpus Christi International Airport.

The interactive display will be a unique welcoming to visitors of Corpus Christi, giving them an opportunity to see what this city has to offer. The Corpus Christi International Airport receives 700,000 passengers a year, and the Convention and Visitors Bureau said it is the perfect location for their welcoming display.

The display also includes a photo opportunity for visitors. The Convention and Visitors Bureau encourages people to post their photos to social media using the hashtag #SeeCC.

