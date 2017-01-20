New Harbor Bridge project funding in jeopardy

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Federal funding for the new Harbor Bridge project could be in jeopardy. The federal government has given the Texas Department of Transportation until Feb. 18 to resolve an issue.

The U.S. Department of Transportation has given the State until that date to resolve a disagreement over who is entitled to benefits in the voluntary relocation program. Specifically, the issue that caused a stalemate in the program is over immigrants and non-resident land owners and whether they are eligible.

The Federal Highway Administration has already expressed concern over TxDOT's interpretation of its obligations in the program.

Hillcrest residents said they are tired of waiting.

Residents are worried that if they do not continue home maintainance, the State will not make an equitable offer on their property.

