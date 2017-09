The Food Bank of Corpus Christi has fed hungry individuals throughout the Coastal Bend for 35 years, and since September is Hunger Action month they decided to kick things off with a new image. The Food Bank of Corpus Christi will unveil their new logo and name during their ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday, September 6 at 10 AM in their 826 Krill St. location.

© 2017 KIII-TV