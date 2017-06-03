New inductees receive stars on the South Texas Music Hall of Fame

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The ribbon cutting for the new inductees of the South Texas Music Walk of Fame was Saturday.

Six musicians received a star on the trail that fills the Water Street Market.

Every year on the first weekend in June since it started back in 2004, the hall of fame they add six new decorated stars to honor the musicians that have an influence on the South Texas music scene.



New inductees include Grammy award winner Chris Perez, the South Texas Jazz Festival, Beto y Los Fairlanes, Wanda Gregory, Andrew Moore and Al Dean & the All Stars.

