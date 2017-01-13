New Kleberg County Sheriff talks drug enforcement

Sheriff talks drug enforcement
CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The new Kleberg County Sheriff is ready to tackle issues like drug enforcement and an aging fleet of vehicles.
Kiii News Reporter Michael Gibson spoke with Sheriff Richard Kirkpatrick about those topics, and one that could see a number of the area sheriff's departments working with the Kingsville Drug Task Force to crack down on drug dealers.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs