New laws for Texas residents in 2018

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - With the new year comes new laws for the Lone Star state, including one that will affect how you stop at local retailers.

The next time you head to the store, be prepared to show a photo ID when you checkout. That's because of SB-1381, which allows retailers to reject a sale if a shopper cannot show a photo ID. The name on your ID will have to match the name on your debit or credit card.

And speaking of photo ID, SB 5, which is related to the Texas Voter ID law, has been revamped to relax what some say are strict requirements. The update gives voters who cannot obtain a required ID more options like using bank statements or utility bills instead.

However, if you lie about not being able to obtain a photo ID, you could face jail time.

Thinking about selling your car? SB 1062 deals with the documentation for the transfer of a motor vehicle title. The bill will help speed up the process and make it easier by allowing the State to accept an electronic copy of the odometer reading versus waiting for a mailed paper form.

When it comes to property tax appraisals, SB 1767 will make sure property owners who see their value go up during the protest process will be able to respond. Before, the increase would have been final and there was no way to protest it.

Those are just some of the 26 new laws that went into effect Monday. To see the rest, click here.

