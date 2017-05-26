New Life Refuge Ministries receives help in fight against child sex trafficking

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Braselton Homes joined the fight to end child sex trafficking Friday morning by offering financial assistance to New Life Refuge Ministries in the form of a $50,000 check.

The check was presented at the Braselton Homes Information Center to the nonprofit, who will use that money to help open the doors to their first Home of Hope, a refuge for survivors. They plan to house between 28-42 in their 15-acre campus once it is fully developed.

According to a January study by the University of Texas Institute of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault, there are 79,000 minor and youth victims of sex trafficking in Texas, costing the state $6.6 billion. There are less than 30 beds available in the state for victims, and none in South Texas.

© 2017 KIII-TV