DRISCOLL (KIII NEWS) - The City of Driscoll swore in a new mayor and commissioner Tuesday.

Business owner Marcos Zavala took the oath of office at Driscoll City Hall and is now their mayor. Ariana Maldonado also joined Zavala as the new commissioner.

The new mayor said right now he wants to concentrate on improving the streets and drainage around town.

