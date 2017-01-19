New mayoral candidates filing procedures

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Candidates considering to run for mayor in the upcoming special election will have to wait before they file.

Filing for candidacy can not happen until City Council calls for the special election.

The soonest that can happen is the next council meeting on Tuesday.

Only after the call for a special election can those wanting to run officially file.

Former councilmen Mark Scott and Chad Magill have expressed their interest in running for the mayor's seat. Current Councilman Joe McComb even expressed interest.

Former mayoral candidate Ray Madrigal said he wants to run. Madrigal also said he hopes the election gets done as soon as possible so the citizens have a mayor in office.

