New memorial helps families remember fallen heroes

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - After more than three years, the South Texas Aviator Memorial has been placed at Ropes Park on the Bayfront.

As dozens gathered around to officially dedicate the statue this week, we spoke with some family members of the fallen heroes the statue is honoring and what it means to them, in this week's Military Matters.

Words, music, and appreciation it was a dedication to remember.

Especially for those who have been there since the beginning like Kiley Frederick.

Wife to Captain James Frederick a pilot who lost his life just last December, leaving behind two young children.

Standing at seven feet and facing the southern approach to the Naval Air Station, the memorial statue depicts a bronze naval aviator in uniform holding a helmet at his side.

Helping many families like the Frederics remember fallen heroes and those who are still serving including Jame’s brother, Joe Bob Frederick who also joined the marine corps.

Where the statue is placed is also very special to him and his brother, where they road their bikes growing up.

He wants others to understand that the statue is a symbol of our freedom.

