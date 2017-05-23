New municipal court judge officially sworn in

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A newly appointed municpal court judge was officially sworn in Tuesday during the Corpus Christi City Council meeting.

Robert Garcia was sworn in to a part-time position to try and relieve the workload plaguing city courts. For the next 90 days, Garcia will also be helping take the caseload of former Judge Young Min Burkett.

Burkett was placed on leave and may return to the bench if she can secure her U.S. citizenship.

