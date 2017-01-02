New NAACP officers sworn in

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Officers of the local chapter of the NAACP were sworn in Monday, including Terry Mills who will once again be chapter president, and Tanya Simpson as the chapter's new vice president.

The local chapter of the NAACP will be hosting their annual Freedom Fund Banquet at the American Bank Center on Jan. 14. San Antonio Mayor Ivy Taylor will be the keynote speaker.

(© 2017 KIII)