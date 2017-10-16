New numbers detailing death toll from Hurricane Harvey

New numbers were released last Friday by the Department of State Health Services giving new insight into the deaths caused by Hurricane Harvey.

In the Coastal Bend, there were a total of four deaths due to Harvey, but 88 Texan lives were lost because of the storm. Of those, 62 deaths were caused by wind, rain, and flooding. The remaining 26 deaths were caused by "unsafe or unhealthy conditions" that can include loss or disruption of services such as utilities, transportation, and medical care.

The Department listed medical conditions, electrocution, traffic accidents, flood water-related infections, fires, and burns as other causes of death from Hurricane Harvey. They are not expected to release a final death count until next year.

During Hurricane Harvey, the City of Corpus Christi issued a voluntary evacuation while most surrounding cities issued mandatory evacuations.

