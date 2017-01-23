New Outlets at Corpus Christi Bay recognized for food truck pavilion

ROBSTOWN (KIII NEWS) - The new Outlets at Corpus Christi Bay in Robstown was nationally recognized this weekend by VRN Magazine for its modern-day food court pavilion.

The Outlets will be first to create a pavilion to house multiple food trucks underneath, providing a covered area for customers to enjoy. Their goal was to differ from common shopping center food courts, which historically struggle at opening.

