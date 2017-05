CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Schlitterbahn over on Padre Island has a new attraction for visitors.

The ride is called the "Padre Plunge", it's a like a roller coaster on water with a 45-foot drop.That drop then leads to a pretty big splash zone.

Workers at the park worked hard, it took a couple of years of construction to get this ride off the ground.

© 2017 KIII-TV