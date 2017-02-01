New RTA buses honoring Black History Month

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - February is Black History Month and on Wednesday, a special unveiling was held to help celebrate.

The local NAACP and the Regional Transportation Authority revealed two buses wrapped with images honoring and remembering those who helped make a difference in everyone's lives.

Local activist Lena Wilson is one of those honored on this year's bus, along with the Obamas, Dr. Martin Luther King and Rosa Parks. Wilson said during her time in Corpus Christi, she has seen a lot of progress.

"We've come a long way, but not far enough. We still have a lot to do. Families and communities coming together now and working together, and that's what I've hoped for all my life. We can come as a group and be on one accord," Wilson said. "So far, we've been successful."

The two buses will be seen all around town throughout the month.

