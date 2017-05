CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) - By May 2018, Kenyatta Duckworth hopes to have the new scholarship in her late son's name available to 10 students in the Coastal Bend. She wants to raise $10,000 in honor of her son who passed away May 18, 2016. Visit http://ChrisGregoire.org to learn how to give back.

