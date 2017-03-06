KIII
New study reveals connection between lack of sleep and dementia

A new study shows we need more sleep in order to combat against dementia and Alzheimer's.

John-Thomas Kobos, KIII 7:34 AM. CST March 06, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) - Quality sleep around 7 to 8 hours every night is recommended according to the new study. Dr. Gregg Silverman explained how the lack of sleep leads to dementia and Alzheimer's.

