New tax increase will help rural emergency services

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Proposition No.1 for Emergency Service District No. 3 passed on Saturday.

That service district serves residents in Bishop, Driscoll and Petronila.

That measure will increase fire protection cost from .03 cents to .10 cents per 100 dollars of property valuation.

That increase will allow the emergency service district to purchase new fire equipment and help serve those rural areas better.

