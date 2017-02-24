New water towers will improve water system

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi is getting new additions to the water system, four new water towers.

Kiii Anchor Heather Gustafson talked with water officials about the new towers.

Water quality manager Gabe Ramirez said they're always looking to make improvements and this is one of them. The City's water system received $51-million in state aid and they're already working on improving the system.

The water towers are being added around the city and will help with distribution and water pressure.

Ramirez said that the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has requirements and the new towers will help the City achieve those.

Water officials also said the towers on Holly Road will be finished by February 2018.

