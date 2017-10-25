New way to fight opioid abuse by giving prescription drugs the bag

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) - Opioid abuse is a serious public health issue. Drug overdose deaths are the leading cause of injury death in the United States. Tiffanie Collie, with the Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation explained how a recent grant is providing these much needed bags to help people get rid of these drugs in a safe way and one that is friendly to the environment. Visit here to learn more about the program or call 361-814-2001.

