New Windfarm Act introduced into Texas legislature

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Congressman Blake Farenthold joined two other congressmen to introduce legislation that would push the installation of windfarms further away from military bases.

The "Protection of Military Airfields from Wind Turbine Encroachment Act" was introduced to ensure that any new wind turbines built within a 50-mile radius of a military base will be deemed ineligible for the Wind Production Act.

A companion bill was introduced into the U.S. Senate by Senator John Cornyn.

