New Year's baby born at Christus Spohn South

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - At Christus Spohn South they welcomed their first baby around 10:20 a.m. Monday with the birth of Tevin Benjamin Haley.

The mom of Tevin, Natalie Burton, is friends with Marissa Cruz. The baby's dad Nathaniel Haley said they were hoping for a New Year's baby the whole time.

"He was being stubborn at first, but then he finally came," Haley said.

"It was a lot of pain but worth it. My due date was Jan. 9th, but everyone was hoping for a New Year's baby, and we got that wish," Burton said. "That was our wish the whole time."

Tevin is the couple's first child, and they are excited about taking over the new parenting role.

