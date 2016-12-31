New Year's Eve celebrations around the area

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Looking for something fun to do tonight to help ring in 2017?
Fajitaville's party starts at 7 p.m.
Katz 21 Steak & Spirits, 5702 Spohn Drive, will host a New Year's Eve party with live music from Venus Lily.
Starting at 8- dance the night away at the 57th anniversary new years ve dance at the Eagles Lodge.
Also at 8- the Omni will host its New Year's Eve gala, featuring a dinner buffet and a midnight champagne toast. Individual tickets are $100.
Dancing friends will host its New Year's Eve dance at 8 at Moravian Hall.
Set the mood with jazz solos at Bella Luna downtown, 429 Schatzell
Splendiferous will perform at Vino Mio $20 admission.
Rockit's Whiskey bar and saloon, 709 N. Chaparral St., will offer a bottle of champagne and a table for 4 with a 50 dollar fee.
Bahn bash will open their doors at Schilterbahn at 8pm.
