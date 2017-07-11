Newest City Council member officialy sworn in

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A new Corpus Christi City Council member was sworn in Tuesday making it a full Council for the first time since the beginning of the year.

Debbie Lindsey-Opel beat out three other nominees last month to fill the Council seat left vacant by Joe McComb when he was elected mayor in May. McComb was filling the seat left vacant when former Mayor Dan McQueen resigned from office 37 days after he was sworn in.

Lindsey-Opel, surrounded by family and friends, was sworn in by District Judge Sandra Watts at the beginning of Tuesday's Council meeting. She took office immediately and took part in Council business the rest of the day.

Lindsey-Opel was Chief of Staff for Mayor Mary Rhodes during her term in office.

© 2017 KIII-TV