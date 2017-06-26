Newley rennovated pool opens it's doors

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Collier Pool will reopen it's doors to the public today after $2.5 million renovation that lasted for over a year.

The pool's original designed strictly featured swimming laps but after construction the pool now has several new amenities.

A state of the gallon pool, six swimming laps, a zero depth entry splash pad, and a big water bucket will be available for swimmers of all ages to enjoy.

The big renovation comes after voters approved a bond in 2012 which funded for the project. Organizers behind the newly designed pool say it's a way to stay active and cool during the summer.

The pool will be open it's doors to the public at 5 A.M. Tuesday.

