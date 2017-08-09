Newly selected president and CEO of United Chamber of Commerce meet and greet

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) - Here is what the chamber had to say about Cleo:

The United Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce announces the appointment of Corpus Christi native Cleofas

Rodriguez, Jr. as President and CEO. Rodriguez brings 25 years of professional experience serving most recently as Executive Director of a National Association in Washington, D.C. where he worked directly with Members of Congress, the White House and co-led the National Hispanic Education Coalition. Similar to the United Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce, his former Association is a member driven organization with affiliates in 32 states covering all 48 contiguous states. Under his leadership, Rodriguez increased the budget

by over 250% and initiated strong partnerships with a diverse network of businesses and organizations. He was also the previous Executive Director of a statewide association in Texas where he worked directly with the Texas

legislature and raised individual membership from 1,800 to over 10,000. Internationally, Rodriguez is the recipient of the highest honor awarded by the Government of Mexico, the Ohtli Award on behalf of the work of the National Migrant and Seasonal Head Start Association. He was most recently invited to Turkey to consult with European leaders examining future economic and community growth. A distinguished alumnus of Texas State University, Rodriguez is a graduate of Mary Carroll High School and received his higher education start at Del Mar College. Rodriguez is a proud Carroll Tiger and Del Mar Viking alumnus. “Cleofas Rodriguez, Jr. is a national leader who will bring local, state, national and international experience to bear for the future of the United Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce and the Corpus Christi business community,” said Alan

Wilson, United Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce Chairman. “We are proud to bring him on board to lead our team as the United Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce Board focuses on innovative leadership for the future."

“I was born in Corpus and raised by two loving parents in the 78415 neighborhood, where my family still resides after more than 50 years,” said Cleofas Rodriguez, Jr. “Corpus Christi set the foundation for my professional career and I am excited about the opportunity to come home and work with the dynamic United Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce," he continued.

“Cleofas Rodriguez, Jr. has the full trust and confidence of the board as we chart a reinvigorated path and expand the economic opportunities for Corpus Christi – our Shining City by the Sea,” states Rosie Gonzalez Collin, United Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce Immediate Past Chair. The United Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce is an 1100 member organization representing all business in the Coastal Bend region of South

Texas. Chamber members and volunteers represent a cross section of all types and sizes of area businesses. As the chief advocate for the entire business community, the United Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce serves as a multidimensional model where diversity and inclusion is integral to all facets of its mission.

"The United Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce and its Board are forwardthinking, outstanding community leaders posed to propel the growth of the business community. If you haven't already joined the United Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce, we invite you to join today as we move forward with even greater opportunities for business in Nueces County," Rodriguez concluded.

