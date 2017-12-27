Nine illegal immigrants found hidden in rental truck cargo

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - In a disturbing yet familiar find for U.S. Border Patrol agents at the Falfurrias checkpoint Wednesday, nine illegal immigrants were found hidden in a rental truck.

K-9 units alerted the agents to the truck prompting an inspection. The immigrants were found concealed in the cargo in the back of the truck. They were offered medical assistance but refused.

Authorities said the immigrants were from Mexico and Guatemala. The driver of the truck, an American, was arrested.

