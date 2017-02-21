Eighth candidate announces run for Mayor of Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Another candidate has announced his intent to run for Mayor of Corpus Christi -- this time a local business owner and master electrician.

James M. Hernandez announced Tuesday that he will be running to fill the vacant seat left by former Mayor Dan McQueen, who resigned from office after just over a month.

"We are a city divided by several issues and we need a strong leader that is not afraid to step in to lead the charge," Hernandez wrote in his announcement. A Moody High School graduate, Hernandez said he understands "hard work, staying up late or waking up early to accomplish goals and I will work just as hard for you Corpus Christi."

Hernandez is the second candidate to announce this week, following local attorney Mark Di Carlo's announcement Monday. Other candidates expected to run include: former Councilman Mark Scott; current Councilman Joe McComb; Ray Madrigal, former Mayor Nelda Martinez; Larry White, a member of the City's ethics commission; and Assistant Principal Johnathan Garrison.

