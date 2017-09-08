No-cost driver's license replacements available on Saturdays

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - If you happened to lose your driver's license or ID card during Hurricane Harvey, the Texas Department of Public Safety is stepping in to help.

The driver's license office will be open from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. the next three Saturdays to help residents get those important cards replaced at no cost.

This is only for residents that live in the counties included in the state's disaster declaration.

