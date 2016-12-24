No Excuses Campaign offers Free Tow Home

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Local authorities say alcohol will play a role in many celebrations this weekend through new years and they're hoping you find a safe and sober way home. That's why L&F Distributors is teaming up with Apollo Towing once again for their sixth annual "No Excuses" campaign. You can grab a free tow home if you have had too much to drink this holiday weekend. Just call 361-853-0003.