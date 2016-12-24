KIII
Close

No Excuses Campaign offers Free Tow Home

A local towing company is offering a free service this weekend and through new year's day to make sure you get home safely if you plan on drinking.

KIII 8:47 AM. CST December 24, 2016

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Local authorities say alcohol will play a role in many celebrations this weekend through new years and they're hoping you find a safe and sober way home.  That's why L&F Distributors is teaming up with Apollo Towing once again for their sixth annual "No Excuses" campaign.  You can grab a free tow home if you have had too much to drink this holiday weekend.  Just call 361-853-0003.


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories